Family shot dead in home

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man and three females, including a 10-year-old girl, have been found shot to death in a home in rural Nova Scotia.

RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, a largely African-Nova Scotian community of about 40 people.

Initial indications are that a 33-year-old man shot himself and that three females, aged 52, 31 and 10, also died of apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Two guns were found at the scene, they said.

"The male's gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence," police said in a release.

"The RCMP extends sincere condolences to the family and community during this difficult time."

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke would not comment on the relationships of the victims, citing the Privacy Act, but one relative told The Canadian Press family members were among the deceased.

She said her sister was among the dead, and she described herself as an aunt to other deceased.

"It's hard to explain right now," said the relative, overcome with emotion.

Deputy warden Sheila Pelly of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough said the deaths have stunned the community, adding that she knew the people but did not want to comment.

"Everybody's in shock," she said. "They can't believe it."

Madonna Boucher, who lives down the road from the scene of the deaths on Highway 16, said she heard police vehicles racing to the area Tuesday evening, but didn't know what was happening.

"It's sad, really sad," she said. "It's crazy — I've never experienced anything around here like that."

Clarke said there was no risk to the public.

She said she could not release further details about what RCMP found because authorities were in the initial stages of the investigation. A press conference is planned for this afternoon at the Mounties' Antigonish detachment.