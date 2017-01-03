37392

Canada  

Child mauled by dogs

- | Story: 185058

A four-year-old boy was rushed to a Calgary hospital after being attacked by two large dogs Tuesday.

The attack happened in the backyard of a home on Castleridge Way N.E. just after 3 p.m.

Paramedics at the scene said the child had numerous bite wounds from the attack.

“The volume and magnitude of the injuries he did sustain are very significant which leaves him in very serious condition, but at this time remains non-life threatening,” said Stuart Brideaux, EMS.

The breed of the dogs is not known and the relationship to the child is unclear. No one else was injured.

- with files from CTV

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782

Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters

Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair? Then check out this gallery of diabolical-looking buildings for some...
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
Must Watch
You can tell this minister has seen it all as he remains...
mariah_careys_manager_we_were_told_broken_microphone_pack_would_work_onstage.jpg
Mariah Carey’s manager: ‘We were told broken microphone pack would work onstage’
Music
Mariah Carey's manager has spoken out about the singer's...
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging...

37922