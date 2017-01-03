Child mauled by dogs

Photo: CTV

A four-year-old boy was rushed to a Calgary hospital after being attacked by two large dogs Tuesday.

The attack happened in the backyard of a home on Castleridge Way N.E. just after 3 p.m.

Paramedics at the scene said the child had numerous bite wounds from the attack.

“The volume and magnitude of the injuries he did sustain are very significant which leaves him in very serious condition, but at this time remains non-life threatening,” said Stuart Brideaux, EMS.

The breed of the dogs is not known and the relationship to the child is unclear. No one else was injured.

- with files from CTV