4 bodies found in home

Photo: Contributed

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after four bodies were found inside a home in northeastern Nova Scotia.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says police were called to the residence in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Based on the preliminary investigation the RCMP want to advise there is no risk to the public,” Guysborough RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP say the situation is “unfolding” and “further information will be released when available.”

Upper Big Tracadie is about 250 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

- with files from CTV