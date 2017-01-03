37392

Canada  

Pilot DUI shocks industry

- | Story: 185040

A veteran aviation safety expert says the case of a pilot allegedly passed out drunk in the cockpit shortly before scheduled takeoff from Calgary is the worst suspected incident of its type he's heard of.

Calgary police have charged Miroslav Gronych, a 37-year-old Slovakian national, with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and with a blood alcohol level above .08.

Court documents show Gronych has been released on $1,000 bail and was ordered to turn in his passport. He is also prohibited from flying a plane in Canada while on bail.

He's set to appear in court on Thursday.

The Boeing 737 operated by Sunwing was scheduled to leave Calgary early Saturday with stops in Regina and Winnipeg before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico. Police allege Gronych, the captain, was found slumped over in his seat and then escorted off the plane.

Edward McKeogh, with Canadian Aviation Safety Consultants, said it's the worst alleged incident of its type he's heard of and raise concerns about airport scrutiny.

If he's found guilty, McKeogh said he hopes "this individual will be sent for some serious counselling and rehab before he is cleared to fly again."

McKeogh's company talks to flight crews about safety throughout their careers.

"We don't talk at all about mixing drinking and flying because that is so obviously a no-no to all responsible people that it need not be discussed."

It's against in the law in Canada for a flight crew to work within eight hours of consuming alcohol, according to Transport Canada.

But McKeogh said most airlines have their own rules that go above and beyond that, with most requiring 12 hours between bottle and throttle.

That is the case with Sunwing, airline spokeswoman Jacqueline Grossman said in an emailed statement.

"Sunwing Airlines has a zero tolerance policy on alcohol consumption within 12 hours of duty and any crew member suspected of violating this policy would be removed from duty pending an investigation."

Grossman said Sunwing employs about 350 Canadian pilots and contracts up to 60 foreign pilots due to the highly seasonal Canadian vacation industry.

Canadian pilots work in Europe under similar arrangements.

"While the vast majority of Sunwing's pilots are Canadian, it is important to note that all pilots operating in Canada must be qualified to do so," said Grossman.

Foreign pilots are licensed by the European Aviation Safety Agency and receive a foreign license validation from Transport Canada.

"In addition, all foreign pilots receive training and are approved by Sunwing flight operations training department before being approved to fly Sunwing aircraft."

As well, Grossman said all pilots must have a minimum number of commercial flight hours on a Boeing 737 aircraft before they're allowed to fly a Sunwing plane.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782

Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters

Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair? Then check out this gallery of diabolical-looking buildings for some...
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
Must Watch
You can tell this minister has seen it all as he remains...
mariah_careys_manager_we_were_told_broken_microphone_pack_would_work_onstage.jpg
Mariah Carey’s manager: ‘We were told broken microphone pack would work onstage’
Music
Mariah Carey's manager has spoken out about the singer's...
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging...

37098