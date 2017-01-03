37392

Canada  

Questions over vets' pot

- | Story: 185013

Nearly three-quarters of veterans whose medical marijuana is paid for by the federal government get more than three grams per day, while one in three receives the maximum daily allotment of 10 grams.

The figures are contained in an internal Veterans Affairs Canada audit that raises broad questions about the use of pot by veterans, including claims it reduces the use of painkillers and other addictive drugs.

The report, published on the department's website, comes as the government prepares to tighten the rules around weed for veterans, including reducing the daily limit from 10 grams to three.

The government cites skyrocketing costs and a lack of scientific evidence about the drug's medical benefits in defending its decision to scale back the amount it will cover, which the audit suggests will affect hundreds of veterans.

But critics have questioned how the government decided on three grams per day, while raising concerns about the impact on veterans who require more than that to deal with physical or mental injuries.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect in May.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


thetango-evilbuildings-0102201782

Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters

Galleries
Are you an evil supervillain? Are you looking for a new lair? Then check out this gallery of diabolical-looking buildings for some...
thetango-evilbuildings-0102201774
Evil-looking buildings that could easily be supervillain headquarters (2)
Galleries
They might look like dodgy dens from a James Bond movie, but...
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
We’re sure the lord forgives this guy for loudly interrupting a prayer
Must Watch
You can tell this minister has seen it all as he remains...
mariah_careys_manager_we_were_told_broken_microphone_pack_would_work_onstage.jpg
Mariah Carey’s manager: ‘We were told broken microphone pack would work onstage’
Music
Mariah Carey's manager has spoken out about the singer's...
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
How to pop open a beer with a piece of paper
Must Watch
Some people can get that cap off with their teeth or bybanging...

33039
36358