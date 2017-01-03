Questions over vets' pot

Photo: Getty Images

Nearly three-quarters of veterans whose medical marijuana is paid for by the federal government get more than three grams per day, while one in three receives the maximum daily allotment of 10 grams.

The figures are contained in an internal Veterans Affairs Canada audit that raises broad questions about the use of pot by veterans, including claims it reduces the use of painkillers and other addictive drugs.

The report, published on the department's website, comes as the government prepares to tighten the rules around weed for veterans, including reducing the daily limit from 10 grams to three.

The government cites skyrocketing costs and a lack of scientific evidence about the drug's medical benefits in defending its decision to scale back the amount it will cover, which the audit suggests will affect hundreds of veterans.

But critics have questioned how the government decided on three grams per day, while raising concerns about the impact on veterans who require more than that to deal with physical or mental injuries.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect in May.