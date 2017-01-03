37392

Canada  

Parlez vous, O'Leary urged

- | Story: 184991

Conservative leadership hopeful Andrew Scheer is accusing possible candidate Kevin O'Leary of trying to avoid an all-French debate in two weeks.

Scheer released a statement today urging the Montreal-born businessman to formalize his candidacy and participate in the Quebec City event Jan.17.

He says it's obvious O'Leary wants to get into the race and that he has an obligation to all French-speaking Conservatives to take part in the French debate.

Some people in the Conservative party believe it is essential that Stephen Harper's replacement has the ability to speak French.

O'Leary doesn't speak the language and has stated he doesn't need to in order to communicate with Quebecers.

The deadline to register for the leadership race is Feb. 24, with the winner chosen May 27.

There are currently 13 candidates in the running.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
38132
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Sidney Crosby footwork

Sidney Crosby footwork

Galleries
How many times do you see a Crosby highlight and say, “Really? That was pretty lucky…” I bet it wasn’t. It...
thetango-tattuesday-1230201632
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
If you enjoy girls with tattoo’s, you’re welcome.
thetango-tattuesday-1230201642
Tattuesday – January 3, 2017
Galleries
We’ll have a fresh themed Tattuesday next week!
Japanese model being professional
Japanese model being professional
Must Watch
Most likely your first question is “Why wouldn’t he...
thetango-dailydose-1222201630
Daily Dose – January 3, 2017
Daily Dose
Heads up! Today’s Daily Dose is coming in hot!

35762