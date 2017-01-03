37392

Canadian hiker dies in Italy

A Canadian woman has reportedly died after a fall during a mountain hike near the Italian-Austrian border.

Local media outlets say 24-year-old Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez was hiking on Jan. 1 in a mountainous area in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy, when she reportedly slipped off a path and fell onto rocks in a valley below.

The media reports say rescue teams were unable to save her and recovered her body from the area.

Alvarez was engaged to Colin Behenna, a former Ontario Hockey League player who is currently playing for the Sterzing Broncos team, based in northern Italy.

The team issued a statement expressing its condolences to Behenna and Alvarez's family, and noted that Behenna was travelling back to Canada with his fiancee's family.

An online profile for Alvarez says she graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Conestoga College in 2015.

