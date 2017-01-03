Family home firebombed

Photo: Twitter

A couple and their two children were forced to flee after someone firebombed their two-storey Halifax home late Monday, police say.

No one was injured, but the building was badly damaged, Const. Dianne Penfound said in an interview.

"It appears ... that this was deliberate," she said. "A witness in the area saw an unknown man in a white vehicle pull up and throw an incendiary device, which ignited the building."

Police say they were called to Chebucto Road at about 11:30 p.m.

The witness told them the man in the vehicle was white, but few other details were released.

Arson and forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene in the city's family-friendly west end, and police are asking for the public's help. The fire marshal's office has also been called in.

"There was extensive damage ... (but) there were no injuries," Penfound said, adding that she could not provide details about the nature of the incendiary device.

"That would be part of the evidence at this point ... It's early in the investigation."

The Canadian Red Cross confirmed it is helping the family with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other necessities.