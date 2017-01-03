CEOs' outrageous salaries

Photo: The Canadian Press

Before noon today, Canada's highest-paid CEOs will earn more than the average working person's income for all of 2017.

That's the conclusion of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, an Ottawa-based think-tank that has tracked CEO compensation in this country for a decade.

It says this year's elite group of chief executive officers will earn the average, full-time Canadian wage by 11:47 a.m. on Jan. 3 — the second working day of 2017.

Last year, it would have taken about half an hour longer — until 12:18 p.m. on the second working day of 2016.

Hugh Mackenzie, a Toronto-based independent economist who wrote the Policy Alternatives report, says the clock analogy is a powerful way to illustrate a widening gap between what top executives get paid and what average Canadian workers earn.

"There's clearly been an explosion in the compensation of senior executives in Canada and the United States. And that serves as a very potent symbol, I think, of the growth of income inequality," Mackenzie said in an interview.

This year's report, based on information released by Canadian publicly traded companies in 2016, estimates the average compensation of the Top 100 chief executives was $9.5 million in 2015 — 193 times the average annual industrial wage.

That's up from $8.96 million in 2014 — 184 times the average annual industrial wage that year.

Mackenzie says the problem lies with the way CEOs earn this money — often with stock grants and stock options that can lead executives to make decisions that reward them in the short term rather than the company or public at large.

Mackenzie says the trend to higher CEO compensation has been pretty consistent over the years — regardless of the broader economic downturns or shareholder attempts to get more say on executive pay.

Most of the year-over-year increase in the Policy Options report was due to just one person — Michael Pearson, formerly CEO of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX:VRX) — who vaulted to No. 1 with $182.9 million of compensation in 2015 from No. 15 at just under $11.35 million in 2014.