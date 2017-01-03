37392
Vader sentencing wraps up

Lawyers are to present final arguments today in the sentencing hearing of a former Summerland man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors.

Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.

A judge found that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome near Peers, Alta., and killed them during a robbery.

The Crown is asking for a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.

Vader testified over several days during the hearing that he was attacked by guards, humiliated with strip searches and subjected to horrendous living conditions while in custody.

