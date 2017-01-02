Blue River helicopter crash

Photo: Robson HeliMagic

On Christmas morning in Blue River, a B2 helicopter landed and rolled over on its side, with three guests and two guides.

Guiding Operations Manager, Bob Sayer said "Foggy conditions left the pilot unable to see where he had landed and the rolling hill caused the helicopter to slide and tumble over."

There was only one injury sustained to guide Mike Wiegele. Wiegele was transported by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, B.C and is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.