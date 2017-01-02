37392
36358

Canada  

Blue River helicopter crash

- | Story: 184935

On Christmas morning in Blue River, a B2 helicopter landed and rolled over on its side, with three guests and two guides. 

Guiding Operations Manager, Bob Sayer said "Foggy conditions left the pilot unable to see where he had landed and the rolling hill caused the helicopter to slide and tumble over." 

There was only one injury sustained to guide Mike Wiegele. Wiegele was transported by helicopter to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, B.C and is in stable condition. 

An investigation is underway.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
38132
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37167
35238
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34963


We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

We can’t help but be impressed by this ATM machine heist

Must Watch
While we can all agree that theft is bad, most of us have probably also enjoyed a good heist movie. And this theft of an ATM...
andrew_garfield_donald_trump_is_not_a_real_christian.jpg
Andrew Garfield: ‘Donald Trump is not a real Christian’
Showbiz
Actor Andrew Garfield has backed Pope Francis in questioning U.S.
thetango-bestofseven-1230201667
Best of Seven – Best food of 2016
Galleries
Now that 2016 is in the books, let’s look back at some of...
madonna_and_rocco_reunite_on_vacation_with_david_blaine.jpg
Madonna and Rocco reunite on vacation with David Blaine
Music
Magician David Blaine is reportedly helping Madonna mend her...
Squad Goals
Squad Goals
Must Watch
Watson is a Golden Retriever who can perform a trust fall on...

37923
36358