Canadian dies in Thailand

A Canadian has died in Thailand, says Global Affairs Canada.

Thai media report, a Canadian man died after a New Year's Eve party on the island of Koh Phangan.

Global Affairs wouldn't identify the person or the details of the incident, but is providing consular assistance to friends and family.

The Bangkok Post reports that a 26-year-old Canadian tourist drowned during the party at Haad Rin beach, which was attended by about 20,000 people.

The news outlet says there were high waves during the event, and one other person -- whose nationality is not known -- was injured.

-With Files from CTV 

