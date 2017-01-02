37392
Gas more expensive in 2017

Canadians can expect gas and other energy products to be “far more expensive” in 2017 and the raise in price isn't of the new carbon pricing that went into effect in Ontario and Alberta on New Year’s Day says a petroleum analyst. 

Dan McTeague predicts the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will restrict supply this year and that will cause prices to increase to levels not seen since perhaps 2014. That summer, the average retail price at the pumps topped $1.41.

McTeague said the impact of OPEC’s restrictions combined with the new carbon pricing in Ontario and Alberta mean “the cost of energy is going to be far more expensive.” 

That means that a lot of bills will be more expensive. Groceries to home heating which are framed and transported using fossil fuels. 

Opposition politicians in Alberta and Ontario, including the federal Conservatives, are commenting on the substantial increase at the pumps.

Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown said that “people should be offended” by the cap-and-trade system introduced by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, which he calls a “revenue grab.”

Brown said he supports carbon pricing but only if it is effective at fighting climate change and “whatever you collect you give back to the people.”

                                                                                                                 -With files from CTV

