Worried about parks

Parks Canada is preparing for an increase in visitors this year as people across the country and around the world request free annual passes to explore the nation's natural treasures as part of Canada's 150th anniversary celebration.

Conservationists say it is important for people to connect with nature, but there are concerns about how more tourists may affect the ecological integrity of some of the more popular parks.

Ben Gadd, a retired nature guide and author of "Handbook of the Canadian Rockies," said he is worried about increased vehicle traffic.

"Clearly the highway system in the mountain parks — it is going to be terrible next summer all summer long," said Gadd, who has been hiking in the region since 1968.

"When you have that situation and animals trying to cross there are going to be more accidents, more animals killed."

Gadd said he is also concerned about crowded attractions, trash and people feeding or getting too close to wildlife.

He hopes there are enough staff to properly maintain the parks and to explain the rules to visitors, especially newbies.

According to Parks Canada, more than 900,000 people ordered a free Discovery Pass in the first two weeks after they became available last month.

The government predicts visits to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas will top last year's attendance of about 24.5 million.

Eric Hebert-Daly, national executive director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, said the Parks Canada plan is a good idea in principle, but there are some dangers.

Some parks such as Banff, Jasper and the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario are already very busy. Adding more people could take away from their grandeur, he said.

Hebert-Daly said the government should consider better ways to handle traffic in busy parks, including the increased use of shuttle buses.

There are also not enough wardens and scientists to monitor the health of the parks, he said.

"This may be the year where we realize just how overstretched some of these places are," Hebert-Daly said.

Canada's national parks have a long history of attracting tourists eager to view wildlife and wilderness. Increased media attention is expected to draw even more visitors.

National Geographic Traveler magazine has put the Banff area on its "Best of the World" list of 21 must-see places in 2017 and Parks Canada has been busy promoting on social media as part of the Canada 150 campaign.