Severe weather back east

Photo: The Canadian Press

Residents on Newfoundland's west coast are using terms like "war zone" to describe the damage caused by severe winds on Friday.

Parts of the western coastline were pounded by winds that gusted between 100 to 176 km/h, damaging buildings and blowing ships onto the shoreline.

One of the hardest hit communities was Lark Harbour, a fishing village on The Bay of Islands.

It was belted by hurricane-force winds that RCMP say destroyed one home, damaged others and took out power lines.

Resident Michael Childs says he drove through the community and saw a tractor-trailer blown on its side in a ditch, an overturned ship washed up on shore and a gutted house left without a roof.

In the community of Port Saunders, fisher Conway Caines says the wharfs "looked like a war zone" after a storm surge that "smashed them off like tooth picks."

Caines says he can't fathom how the wind caused such a swell in the sheltered harbour, which sent the surf lapping into a low road and "washed out" a beachside convenience store.

Caines says his boat, which had been featured on Discovery Canada's Cold Water Cowboys reality series, was left "high and dry" on land as several ships drifted in the water without a dock to berth them.

He says his 44-foot uninsured vessel, which he inherited from his father and estimates was worth about $35,000, was a "total loss" after its bottom was gouged by a cliff.

Caines says the next task is to figure out how to haul the wreck from the beach to the dump.