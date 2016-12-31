Shootout with police

37392
A man is in critical condition after being struck with at least one bullet during an early morning confrontation with Montreal police.

The province's police oversight agency says officers were called to intervene in a fight outside a bar at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to preliminary information, investigators believe the officers pursued the man when they saw he was carrying a gun.

They say the suspect turned and shot in the direction of the officers, who returned fire.

The independent investigations agency is called to investigate when a civilian is killed or injured during a police intervention. Provincial police were also on site Saturday morning to provide support.

36911