37815
34523

Canada  

Explosion a double suicide

- | Story: 184816

A house explosion that left two people dead and forced the evacuation of 69 homes west of Toronto last summer has been ruled a double suicide.

The bodies of Robert Nadler and Dianne Page, both 55, were found following the blast that levelled the Mississauga, Ont., home and rained debris on the neighbourhood.

Investigators say natural gas lines to the water heater had been disconnected, causing gas to build up in the home prior to the "intentional" explosion on June 28.

Police say they were unable to determine what ignited the gas, but say both of the victims were alive at the time of the explosion and died of blunt force trauma consistent with the blast.

The investigators say they have not found a motive for the double suicide, but haven't ruled out all of the other possible scenarios.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie says 33 families are still displaced because their homes had to be demolished due to damage from the explosion.

The investigators say they believe notes found in the debris were written by Page, but handwriting analysis was inconclusive.

And they say Nadler had been involved in a dispute with his brother over the estate of the house, but they don't know if it had anything to do with the explosion.

Police say a witness told them Nadler had said the couple were suffering from cancer and didn't have long to live, but investigators found no history of cancer.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
37430
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
34320
34836
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38057


How Star Wars should’ve ended

How Star Wars should’ve ended

Must Watch
With all the excitement of Rogue One in theatres, here’s a look back at how the original Star Wars really could have...
thetango-dailydose-1229201669
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016
Daily Dose
FINALLY! 2016 is just about over! Oh, and there’s pizza in...
thetango-dailydose-1221201672
Daily Dose – December 31, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Watch out for 2017…
halle_berry_and_olivier_martinezs_divorce_finalized.jpg
Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized
Showbiz
Actress Halle Berry will ring in 2017 officially single after...
screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-3-37-08-pm
TGIF Gifs – December 30, 2016
Galleries
Ride your way through the weeks best gifs! untitled Parking lot...

33629