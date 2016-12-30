Newfoundland hurricane

Photo: Google Maps

A town on Newfoundland's west coast has suffered considerable damage after being hit by hurricane force winds Friday.

RCMP say one house in Lark Harbour has been destroyed and many others have been damaged.

Police say travel trailers have been blown over and power lines have been knocked down.

They are advising residents to stay indoors until the winds die down and are asking outsiders not to travel to the area until it's safe to do so.

Environment Canada says parts of Newfoundland's west coast were pounded by winds that gusted between 100 to 176 km/h.