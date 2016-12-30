37815
Canada  

Deer gets help from mountie

A British Columbia Mountie who usually handles dogs, found himself wrangling a deer this week.

RCMP in the West Shore detachment on southern Vancouver Island received a call from a Colwood resident on Wednesday saying a buck had been trapped in some netting around a shrub.

When the officer arrived he found the buck exhausted from the struggle to get free.

An RCMP news release says the officer managed to unravel the deer without harm.

Police later quipped in the release that the officer then had to trade in his dog handler hat for a deer handler title.

