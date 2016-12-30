Canada  

Shocking sex attack

- | Story: 184755

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman while she was walking on a public trail in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

The woman was hiking alone in East Kingston at about 2 p.m. Thursday when she was approached by a youth who was masturbating, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Friday.

"He pushed her down and sexually assaulted her," she said. "She was able to struggle and get away and get help."

Police say the attacker tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, and attempted to remove her pants, but she managed to flee.

Officers say they responded with what they described as a dragnet of police members and a police dog service. Clarke said that led them to a home, where the teenager was arrested a short time later.

Police say the teenager, from Kingston, appeared in Kentville provincial court Friday to face charges of assault and sexual assault.

He was released from custody, but is due back in court on Jan. 26.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
29319
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37645
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37325


thetango-fridayfails-1229201643

Friday Fails – December 30, 2016

Galleries
Don’t be like this cat…or the others in this weeks Friday Fails.
thetango-fridayfails-1021201651
Friday Fails – December 30, 2016 (2)
Galleries
Make your New Years resolution to not make it into this gallery,
serena_williams_engaged_to_reddit_co-founder.jpg
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder
Showbiz
Tennis champion Serena Williams has announced her engagement to...
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Teacher gets a new pair of shoes
Must Watch
After this teacher complimented a student on his shoes, the whole...
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating
Must Watch
Dieter Michael Krone’s personal machine gun spews...

29303