Canada  

Sask. to get tough on drunks

A Saskatchewan man whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver says new, tougher laws coming into force could reduce the number of impaired driving incidents.

Allan Kerpan's 25-year-old daughter, Danille, was killed on the Thanksgiving weekend in 2014 when a truck going the wrong way collided with her vehicle on Highway 11 near Bladworth, between Regina and Saskatoon.

Kerpan says provincial legislation that kicks in Jan. 1 could be game-changing.

"I guess I'm hopeful, maybe I'm hopeful more than I should be because it's touched our family so deeply and personally," said Kerpan.

The changes include a three-day vehicle seizure for drivers who are caught for the first time with a blood alcohol content between .04 and .08.

The new law also extends mandatory ignition interlock for repeat drunk drivers and applies it to those who refuse to provide a breath sample.

"It's a bit of a shame factor, you know, with this three-day vehicle impoundment. If someone comes home and they've lost the car for three days, I mean that goes a long way, I think, in terms of getting people to start really thinking about it," said Kerpan.

Statistics Canada says Saskatchewan had the highest rate of police-reported impaired driving among all the provinces in 2015. There were 575 incidents per 100,000 people in Saskatchewan — nearly twice as high as Alberta's 314 per 100,000, the province with the second-highest rate.

The national rate was 201 incidents per 100,000.

Kerpan said he'd also like to see Saskatchewan adopt the British Columbia model, where police can seize someone's licence for 90 days and their vehicle will be impounded for 30 days if their blood alcohol level is more than .08 or if they refuse to provide a breath sample.

The rate of death by drunk drivers in B.C. has been cut in half since 2010.

