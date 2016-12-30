Pitching 'Trudeau brand'

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian bureaucrats pondered using the personal "brand" of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sell the world on the merits of the country's return to peacekeeping, The Canadian Press has learned.

Using the prime minister's personal appeal was seen by senior foreign ministry officials as one of the possible "framing" techniques for explaining Canada's decision to devote more military resources to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Documents obtained through Access to Information detail the early government planning to reboot Canada's return to peacekeeping.

Once a traditional role for the Canadian Forces, it was all but abandoned in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States when the military focused on counter-terrorism and war-fighting in Afghanistan.

Trudeau promised during the 2015 federal election that Canada would focus more on UN peace operations, and the government has since committed 600 troops and $450 million to an as yet unspecified mission or a combination of deployments.

In January, officials at Global Affairs Canada — the newly renamed foreign affairs department — convened a day-long strategy meeting with government officials and experts on how to turn that promise into policy.

Documents for the meeting said the first session focused on "Framing the Canadian engagement." They said participants would try to "identify 'filters' or lenses through which Canada's contributions to UN-led, or UN-authorized peace operations could be viewed."

The documents listed eight possible "frames," including "Building on 'Brand Trudeau'. There is significant enthusiasm at the global level for the messages conveyed by the Prime Minister. Canada could capitalize on this enthusiasm by investing in inclusivity, including through a robust National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security."

In his year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau suggested the brand belongs to Canadians as a whole, not just him.

"What I'm seeing around the world is that Canada is looked at as a place where people are smart and get it and have good values," he said.

"So that uplifting of Canadians and what it is that we do well, diversity being a strength, being part of it, is, I think, where the brand is making the biggest impact on the world stage."