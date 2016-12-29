Canada  

'Godfather of Grass' held

Story: 184698

An American fugitive known as the "Godfather of Grass" will remain detained in Montreal until his next scheduled extradition hearing on Jan. 13.

A lawyer for John Robert Boone requested and was granted a deferral Thursday by a member of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Boone, 73, was arrested last week after eight years on the run, several months after police opened an investigation at the request of U.S. authorities.

He spent more than a decade in prison after being convicted in the 1980s in what prosecutors said was the largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history.

U.S. authorities had been seeking Boone since they seized 2,400 marijuana plants on his Kentucky farm in 2008.

Refugee board spokesman Christian Tessier said Boone will remain in custody until his January hearing as he is considered a flight risk.

