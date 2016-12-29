37815
32838

Canada  

Record fentanyl bust

- | Story: 184686

Calgary police say they have seized a large amount of the dangerous and powerful opioid fentanyl.

Police say last Friday officers found 35,321 fentanyl pills during a drug bust at a home — a record in the city.

Investigators also seized shotguns, rifles, a handgun, a crossbow and other drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

Police also found lots of ammunition and sets of body armour.

David Pratico of Calgary has been charged with drug and weapons-related offences, including the production of crack cocaine.

Illegal fentanyl, which can be up to 40 times stronger than heroin, has been linked to hundreds of deaths across Canada.

"This is the largest fentanyl pill seizure in Calgary's history and one of the largest in the province," police said Thursday in a release.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36531
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36108


This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

This domino brick laying is the most satisfying thing you’ll watch today

Must Watch
After watching this about 10 times over, we’re still not sure how the second half of this works.
adele_sparks_marriage_rumors.jpg
Adele sparks marriage rumors
Music
Adele has sparked speculation she is now a married woman after...
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
What if you burn 10,000 sparklers?
Must Watch
Yeah, so maybe don’t try this at home OR in an open field...
thetango-bestofseven-1228201613
Best of Seven – Girls and Beer
Galleries
Who do you want to have a beer with? Vote below!
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Honest Trailers – Mortal Kombat
Must Watch
Before you watch Assassin’s Creed try to shake off all...

34589