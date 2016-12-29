37392
Deal best N.S. could get

Nova Scotia's premier says his province signed on to a 10-year, $287.8 million health deal with Ottawa after it was made clear the slightly revised offer was "as good as it was going to get."

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador followed New Brunswick's lead on Friday and signed separate deals that signalled a regional split in provincial and territorial opposition to the federal funding proposal tabled last week.

Stephen McNeil says with his province's aging population, he simply couldn't turn down much-needed funding for home care and mental health.

The funding will provide Nova Scotia with $157.0 million for home care over the next 10 years and $130.8 million for mental health.

McNeil says his province will see a 3.5 per cent funding increase over the first two years of the deal, then funding will be tied to GDP with a base of three per cent.

Newfoundland and Labrador's deal will see the province get $87.7 million for home care over the same period and $73.0 million for mental health.

