Prison violence spikes

Photo: The Canadian Press

Sandra Ogonoski wakes up many nights, sick with worry about how to care for her 49-year-old son.

Allen Ogonoski was beaten in a British Columbia jail cell in 2011, his head battered so badly that he sometimes forgets what his mother tells him within a few minutes.

"He still sleeps with a blanket wrapped around his head like a shawl, protecting his head," the 70-year-old said in a recent telephone interview from her home in Winnipeg. "When I'm gone, who is going to look after him?"

Ogonoski, her son and husband Gerald, 73, are among a growing number of inmates and their family members joining lawsuits arguing Canada's federal and provincial facilities fail to meet basic constitutional and common law duties to keep prisoners safe from violence.

Ontario lawyer Kevin Egan represents dozens of families and inmates in federal and provincial prisons who have gone through similar experiences. The veteran litigator began by focusing on the violence he says has plagued the Elgin-Middlesex detention centre in London.

Egan launched about 60 lawsuits against the jail for alleged mistreatment, and in August a judge certified his class action against the Ontario correctional service that included allegations the London jail has violated the constitution's guarantees of citizens' rights to "security of the person" and freedom from cruel and unusual punishment.

Egan estimates that up to 9,076 former inmates may be eligible for settlements and, if successful, the Ontario government could be liable for $45 million. Meanwhile, he has about 20 claims at other facilities around the province, including several federal institutions.

The Ontario government has sought leave to appeal the certification of the class action, said Egan.

The province said in an email that "the transformation of Ontario's correctional system is a top priority of the ministry."

Meanwhile, the Correctional Service Canada website says Ottawa recorded contingent liability allowances for claims and litigations amounting to approximately $8.5 million this year, roughly double the figure listed two years earlier.

Correctional Service figures indicate a 93-per-cent increase in federal inmate-on-inmate assaults since 2006, with about 581 assaults committed a year.

In Ontario provincial jails, assaults are up 13 per cent from a decade ago; in Nova Scotia, they are up 46 per cent over last year. In Alberta, the number of annual assaults — ranging from severe beatings to spitting — have doubled since 2007. In British Columbia, they are up by about a third compared to 2011.