Goose, serial killer - no link

A southwestern Ontario humane society says a dead goose that was linked to a possible serial animal killer is no longer considered part of the investigation.

London Humane Society executive director Judy Foster says a citizen said they found the goose at the side of the road and, unsure what to do, dropped it off at the society's doorstep last summer.

Foster says the media attention last week surrounding eight incidents over the past year involving at least 17 dead animals, many of which were found skinned and mutilated in public places in London, Ont., prompted the citizen to come forward.

She says the goose was likely killed by a car, which could explain its puncture wounds.

Foster says a humane society investigator is working with London police officer on the case.

A skinned, beheaded dog, drained of its blood, was found on Dec. 16 on a recycling bin near The Beer Store in a high-traffic area and other incidents included a mutilated cat found in a park; a skinned, beheaded bunny on Western University's campus; a group of dead snakes and six dead coyotes.

35238