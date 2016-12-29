McReputation: 'It's baloney'

Photo: The Canadian Press John Betts, CEO of McDonald's Canada

The head of McDonald's Canada wants you to know one thing as the Golden Arches prepares to mark their golden anniversary.

"I will tell you straight out that the reputation we have for food is absolutely unfair, unrealistic and a total ... fill in the blank," says president and CEO John Betts, slamming his hand on a table during a recent interview.

"It's baloney."

Next year, McDonald's will mark 50 years in Canada, an important milestone for a company that continues to fight a reputation for unhealthy eating.

Since taking the helm of the Canadian operations eight years ago, Betts still finds himself trying to stop critics from using McDonald's as an example of where not to eat. It's an effort he sees as critical if the fast-food giant is to thrive at a time when Canadians are more nutrition-conscious.

"I've been eating this food for 50 years," says Betts, whose trim frame belies his 64 years.

"You go to a McDonald's in Canada … these are the people who eat McDonald's food," he continues, gesturing at employees at the company's head office in Toronto.

The McDonald's of today is a very different restaurant than the one that opened in Richmond, B.C., in 1967, the first outside the U.S.

Known for its signature Big Macs and shoestring french fries, McDonald's seems to be constantly overhauling its menu in an effort to satisfy customers' preferences for healthier and more local choices.

It has reduced sodium in nearly 50 of its food items, sourced all beef and chicken from Canada, and is aiming to remove antibiotics from the chicken it serves by the end of 2018.

Nutritional information is available online and in its restaurants.