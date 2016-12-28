37815
34523

Canada  

Rob Ford's wife charged

- | Story: 184644

Toronto police say the widow of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Const. Victor Kwong says Renata Ford was arrested at about 6 p.m. Wednesday as she sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of a west-end shopping plaza not far from her residence.

Kwong says Ford was later charged with impaired driving and of having a blood-alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams.

He also says Ford was alone in the vehicle at the time of her arrest.

Kwong could not say when she would appear in court.

Ford's controversial late husband was mayor from 2010 to 2014. He died of cancer in March at the age of 46.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36531
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36107


thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689

Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016

Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Overpopulation – The Human Explosion Explained
Must Watch
I expected this video to be a lot more grim. Instead I got...
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter
Must Watch
Shut up Meg. But in all seriousness, the question was said in a...
mark_hamill_remembers_space_twin_carrie_fisher_in_touching_tribute.jpg
Mark Hamill remembers ‘space twin’ Carrie Fisher in touching tribute
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...

33516
34523