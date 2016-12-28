Who we lost in 2016

Photo: The Canadian Press

A list of some Canadian newsmakers who died in 2016:

Jan. 15 - Rene Angelil, 73, the Quebec impresario who guided Celine Dion to superstardom and then married her, died of throat cancer.

Feb. 26 - Don Getty, 82, who in the 1950s quarterbacked the Edmonton Eskimos to a Grey Cup championship and served as Alberta's 11th premier from 1985 to 1992.

March 22 - Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, 46, whose scandal-plagued time in office propelled him to international infamy. He succumbed to cancer 18 months after doctors discovered a malignant tumour in his abdomen.

May 10 - Pro downhill mountain biker Steve Smith, 26, as a result of a massive brain injury suffered from a motorcycle crash near his home in Nanaimo, B.C., days earlier.

May 19 - Toronto-born Morley Safer, 84, the veteran "60 Minutes" correspondent who was on for all but two of its 48 years. He bid farewell to the CBS newsmagazine only four days earlier.

May 30 - Former NHL All-Star centre Rick MacLeish, 66, of meningitis, as well as kidney and liver failure. He was the Philadelphia Flyers leading scorer in the playoffs when they won the Stanley Cup in 1974 and 1975. He had 349 goals and 410 assists for 759 points in 846 NHL games over 14 seasons for the Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers and Detroit Red Wings.

June 3 - Len Marchand, 82, Canada's first Aboriginal federal cabinet minister. (Small Business Minister 1976, Environment Minister 1977-79).

June 4 - Former Canadian teen idol and singer Bobby Curtola, 73, who also made his mark internationally in 1962 with the singles "Fortune Teller" and "Aladdin."

June 10 - Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, 88. "Mr. Hockey" played 32 pro hockey seasons and won four Stanley Cups, the NHL scoring title and MVP award six times each. He was an All-Star 23 times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972.

Aug. 3 - Ardent nationalist, author and publisher Mel Hurtig, 84, of pneumonia in a Vancouver hospital. He was perhaps best known as publisher of "The Canadian Encyclopedia" and co-founder of the Council of Canadians, a group dedicated to preserving the country's sovereignty.

Aug. 15 - Dick Assman, 82, a Saskatchewan gas jockey who got quite a bit more than 15 minutes of fame after appearing on David Letterman's "The Late Show" because of his last name.

Aug. 22 - Elsie Wayne, 84, the former Saint John mayor and MP. She was first elected to Saint John common council in 1977 and became the city's first female mayor in 1983. In 1993, she was one of two Progressive Conservatives to win their seats in the House of Commons. Wayne retired from politics in 2004 without ever having lost an election.

Sept. 3 - Norman Kwong, 86, a former CFL pioneer who later served as Alberta's lieutenant governor (2005 to 2010). When Kwong retired from playing football in 1960, he held 30 CFL records and two Schenley Awards as the league's outstanding Canadian.

Sept. 16 - W.P. Kinsella, 81, the B.C.-based author of "Shoeless Joe," the award-winning novel that became the film "Field of Dreams," in a doctor-assisted death.

Oct. 1 - Aboriginal artist Daphne Odjig, 97, whose work blended the influences of Pablo Picasso and Vincent Van Gogh with the shapes of Ojibwa pictographs, played a prominent role in leading First Nations painters into the mainstream of Canadian art.

Oct. 13 - Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice, 60, among the four people killed in a plane crash shortly after taking off from the Kelowna airport. Prentice, a former federal cabinet minister, quit politics in May 2015 after the Alberta NDP swept the Progressive Conservatives from power.

Nov. 1 - Canadian comedy pioneer Dave Broadfoot, 90, who was considered a national treasure for his political satire on the CBC's "Royal Canadian Air Farce." He won numerous honours, including a Juno for comedy, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and was named an officer of the Order of Canada.

Nov. 7 - Iconic writer, poet, composer Leonard Cohen, 82, the baritone-voiced singer-songwriter who seamlessly blended spirituality and sexuality in hits like "Hallelujah," ''Suzanne" and "Bird on the Wire."

Nov. 12 - Dawn Coe-Jones, 56, a member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame (2003) who helped blaze a trail for Canadian women on the pro tour, of cancer. She played on the LPGA Tour from 1984 to 2008 and won more than US$3.3 million on the circuit with three victories and 44 career top-10 finishes.

Dec. 13 - Actor Alan Thicke, 69, a versatile performer who gained his greatest renown as the beloved dad on the sitcom "Growing Pains." He had a heart attack. Thicke, father of "Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke, was also a composer, writer and once a popular talk show host on Canadian television before making his name in the U.S.

Dec. 13 - David Strangway, 82, a geophysicist who served as president of the University of British Columbia from 1985 to 1997 and worked for NASA during the Apollo space missions.