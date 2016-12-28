37815

Canada  

Punches cougar, saves dog

- | Story: 184611

An Alberta man says he fought off a cougar that was attacking his dog by punching the big cat in the head.

William Gibb says he stopped at a Tim Hortons in Whitecourt, northwest of Edmonton, on Boxing Day.

He let his two dogs out for a bathroom break near a wooded area, then heard one of them crying in pain.

Gibb says he ran to see what was wrong and found the cougar on top of his husky, Sasha, so he bashed it with his fist.

The cougar jumped off and Gibb took the dog to a veterinarian, who stitched up her cuts and puncture wounds.

RCMP say they found the cougar in the trees near the restaurant and, because it was ready to pounce on officers, they shot and killed the animal.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37322
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37804
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37644


Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter

Mila Kunis speaks Russian to rude reporter

Must Watch
Shut up Meg. But in all seriousness, the question was said in a very condescending tone. Like “was music really not...
mark_hamill_remembers_space_twin_carrie_fisher_in_touching_tribute.jpg
Mark Hamill remembers ‘space twin’ Carrie Fisher in touching tribute
Showbiz
Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Behold Russia’s giant snow-gobbling machine
Behold Russia’s giant snow-gobbling machine
Must Watch
This snow-clearing machine just looks so pleasingly human, like a...
Ski Man
Ski Man
Must Watch
I wish he would take it on some sweet jumps.
thetango-dailydose-1201201660
Daily Dose – December 28, 2016
Daily Dose
Have a gander at today’s Daily Dose!

35928