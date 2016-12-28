37815
The 'worst year ever'?

It looks like 2016 will go out with a big celebration.

If you thought it was the “worst year ever,” you’re far from alone. A new poll by Angus Reid found most Canadians felt pretty sullen about what transpired – from the crisis in Syria, to the string of celebrity deaths, to the election of Donald Trump.

“Asked whether the year has been good or bad for themselves, their country, and the world at large, Canadians take a dim view of all three,” says the pollster. 

“Equal numbers say the year was good and bad on a personal level, while Canadians are more likely to say 2016 was bad for Canada than to say it was good. They feel even more negatively about the year’s impact on the United States and the rest of the world.”

Angus Reid notes that while Google searches for “worst year ever” often spike in December, the use of the search hasn’t been this high since it started being tracked in 2004.

On a positive note, B.C. residents were feeling pretty upbeat about how the year went in the province, compared to the rest of the country. Alberta residents were particularly down in the dumps over their province's performance in 2016.

The online survey was conducted from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12 among 5,128 Canadian adults. It carries a margin of error of +/- two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The complete poll results can be found here

