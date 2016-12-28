37392
34523

Canada  

Cdn. child dies during flight

- | Story: 184567

Global Affairs Canada is confirming that a 10-year-old girl who died Christmas Eve after falling ill aboard a transatlantic Air Canada flight was Canadian.

The Toronto-to-London flight diverted to Shannon, Ireland, after the child suffered a medical problem.

In a statement Tuesday, Global Affairs says Canadian officials have reached out to the family and are providing consular assistance.

There is no word on what part of Canada the girl was from or the cause of death.

Global Affairs says the family is wishing for privacy at this time.

Air Canada said Saturday a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead on scene.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
35993
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36924
36531
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37339


thetango-dailydose-1201201660

Daily Dose – December 28, 2016

Daily Dose
Have a gander at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1212201674
Daily Dose – December 28, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Enjoy the view in the rest of today’s Dose!
pharrell_williams_musical_collaborations_are_an_education.jpg
Pharrell Williams: ‘Musical collaborations are an education’
Music
Pharrell Williams views collaborations as a “crash...
thetango-natgeo-1222201653
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest
Galleries
National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has...
thetango-natgeo-1222201663
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest (2)
Galleries
So much for my aspirations of becoming an expert iPhone nature...

34166
34523