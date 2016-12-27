city
Tuesday, Dec 27
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
34523

Canada  

Mass for mobster cancelled

- | Story: 184549

Rocco Sollecito, a reputed Mafia leader in Montreal who was murdered last May, was denied a public commemoration Mass in Italy on Tuesday due to his infamy.

An archbishop and a local police chief forced the cancellation of the mass in Grumo Appula, a small town of Sollecito's roots, part of the larger metropolitan area of the city of Bari, in southern Italy.

Sollecito, 67, was assassinated while driving his car in Laval, just north of Montreal. He was a childhood friend and later a close associate of Vito Rizzuto, the reputed leader of a large crime syndicate in Montreal who died in 2013 shortly after his release from prison.

A priest in the small town posted notices inviting parishioners to mass Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. But the police chief ordered the mass held at dawn instead to avoid drawing a big crowd.

Bari-Bitonto Archbishop Francesco Cacucci also opposed the evening public mass as a "great scandal." He called it inappropriate for someone who didn't live a Christian life.

In the end, no mass at all was celebrated.

Italian media reported the church was closed Tuesday evening and had a significant police presence.

A retired Montreal police investigator familiar with the Mafia told The Canadian Press Sollecito was Vito Rizzuto’s "right-hand man" and was blamed by some in the Rizzuto clan for not doing enough to protect the family when Vito was in prison.

Sollecito reportedly had been making money on his own and had fallen out with the Rizzutos.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
35993
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37674
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37409


This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing

Must Watch
According to io9, this absolute masterpiece which takes 28 seconds to complete its full transformation is composed of 46
dolly_parton_releases_first_payouts_to_tennessee_wildfire_victims.jpg
Dolly Parton releases first payouts to Tennessee wildfire victims
Music
Victims of the Tennessee wildfires have received their first...
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Are we nearing the limits of technological progress?
Must Watch
Are we getting closer to the singularity? Or are we nearing a...
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Newscaster forces cohosts to eat her horrible artichoke dip
Must Watch
Global News’ Leslie Horton tried to make an artichoke dip...
thetango-dailydose-1216201635
Daily Dose – December 27, 2016
Daily Dose
The word of the day is “boop”, as we slowly get back...

29801
34523