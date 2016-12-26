city
Monday, Dec 26
Canada  

Alberta's right in a fight

Alberta’s conservative political parties, two stubborn rams of provincial politics for almost a decade now, appear poised to lock horns once again in 2017.

An entirely new entity may emerge once the dust settles.

Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives, who will pick a new leader March 18, are roiled in debate in over whether they should try to merge with the Wildrose party.

The Wildrosers, in turn, have exposed faultlines of their own over whether to join forces with their former blood enemy or continue to capitalize on their Lazarus-like return to political relevance.

"I believe that if we continue on the path that we are as Wildrose that we're going to be stronger and more ready to battle the NDP than ever before," Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said in a year-end interview.

"We have seen a record number of sales of memberships and record number of people coming out to our rallies and our discussions over the past six months. They’ve seen us rise from the ashes like a phoenix and come back and be reborn into a much better party, a party that truly reflects Albertans."

Two years ago, the Tories appeared to have delivered a pre-Christmas coup de grace to end once and for all the schism of Alberta’s right that opened under former PC premier Ed Stelmach.

Led by Danielle Smith, most of the Wildrose caucus crossed the floor to join then PC premier Jim Prentice, gutting Alberta’s Official Opposition and enraging voters.

Two years and one election later, the roles are basically reversed. The PCs were decimated in the 2015 election, reduced to third-party status while the Wildrosers under Jean bounced back and now sit with 22 members to remain Official Opposition.

The PCs are now running a race to replace Prentice as permanent leader. But the narrative of the contest has been dominated by one candidate — former Conservative MP Jason Kenney — and his promise that, if he wins, he will push the rank and file to merge with the Wildrose and form a new party, perhaps the Conservative Party of Alberta.

Kenney says vote splitting on the right allowed Premier Rachel Notley's NDP to come up the middle and win a majority government in 2015, something he says can't be allowed to re-occur.

