Xmas brought to seafarers

Photo: The Canadian Press

Somewhere on the North Atlantic, there's a small fleet of merchant ships headed for the port of Halifax, with crews that have spent Christmas Day at sea, far from their families.

Rev. Maggie Whittingham-Lamont knows all too well how those crew members are feeling.

"Quite often, morale is very low aboard ships at Christmas," says the co-ordinator of Mission to Seafarers in Halifax, which is in an old house that sits at the edge of the harbour, amid towering grain elevators, railway tracks and cargo cranes.

"It's such a poignant time, missing your family. And if you're on a ship without the Internet, you can't communicate. It's a difficult time."

For more than 20 years, she has led a campaign aimed at bringing seasonal cheer to these hard-working men and women, whose jobs keep them away from their homes for months at a time.

Every December and into mid-January, the energetic pastor and her small band of volunteers — she calls them her "elves" — offer the captain of each visiting commercial ship a special gift for every crew member, regardless of their religion.

The gifts are colourfully wrapped shoeboxes, each containing carefully chosen "items of comfort," such as toiletries and cold-weather apparel.

This year, the mission plans to distribute more than 1,500 boxes — many of them handed out by the captains on Christmas Day. But hundreds of others will be delivered well into next month to ensure those still at sea are not left out.

"The guys are so happy when they see you arrive with the shoeboxes," says Whittingham-Lamont, a former nurse whose broad smile never seems to leave her face. "They're so thankful ... By letting them know that somebody, who they will likely never meet, cares enough to give a gift — well, it's wonderful when I go on-board."

The shoeboxes all contain the same items: a tuque, scarf, gloves or mittens, socks, wrapped hard candy, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, shaving foam, razors, deodorant, lip balm, playing cards and a small memento of Canada — typically a postcard, key ring or lapel pins.

Matthew Hughson, a heritage interpreter at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax, says the tradition of giving mariners gift-laden shoeboxes started in the 1900s. Shoeboxes continue to be the container of choice because they are easy to carry and easy to inspect.

"A lot of the crew members are not well equipped for our cold weather," says Hughson, who helped put together 85 boxes at the museum. "Some would say (the contents) are kind of boring. But if you're at sea ... that shoebox can go a long way toward making life a little better on the ship."