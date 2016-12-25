city
PM's Christmas message

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to those who helped others affected by this year's wildfire in northern Alberta.

In his Christmas message, Trudeau says the outpouring of support in the aftermath of the Fort McMurray tragedy was a clear example of how Canadians come together in times of need.

Trudeau says Canadians helping each other, no matter the distance between them, is what the country is all about.

And he says the holiday season is a reminder of that.

The ferocious wildfire, which destroyed thousands of buildings and forced 90-thousand people from their homes, was picked earlier this month as the top news story of 2016 in an annual survey of newsrooms by The Canadian Press.

Trudeau urged Canadians to continue helping others, including the thousands of Syrian refugees who continue to enter Canada after fleeing the deadly fighting in their country.

