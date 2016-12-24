city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
Dead and missing in fire

Two people are dead and two others are presumed dead after a fire at a residence near Peterborough, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the blaze broke out early Saturday morning in a large cottage in the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake, northeast of Peterborough.

Police say the remains of two occupants were found by emergency workers.

Investigators say two others remain unaccounted for, but police believe they also died in the fire.

They say the search will continue Christmas Day.

Police haven't released the identities of the victims.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and police are trying to determine the cause of the fire, which completely demolished the structure.

