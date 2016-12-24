city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392

Canada  

Child falls ill, dies on flight

- | Story: 184449

A 10-year-old girl died Saturday after falling ill aboard a transatlantic Air Canada flight.

The airline says Toronto-to-London flight AC868 diverted to Shannon, Ireland, after the child suffered a medical problem.

Air Canada says a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but Air Canada says local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead.

The Boeing 787 with 230 passengers on board continued on to London.

The Irish Sun reported that the coroner's office has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl's nationality.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
35993
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
36134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37142


11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas

11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas

Must Watch
A simulated battle between 11,000 penguins and 4,000 Santas is what computers were invented for. We can confirm that this is a...
mel_b_theres_no_spice_girls_reunion_set_in_stone.jpg
Mel B: ‘There’s no Spice Girls reunion set in stone’
Music
Melanie Brown has cast serious doubt that the Spice Girls reunion...
thetango-treetoppers-1018201303
The best Christmas tree toppers ever!
Galleries
If you have already decorated your Christmas tree, but...
thetango-treetoppers-1207201615
The best Christmas tree toppers ever! (2)
Galleries
Everyone will find something to their taste in today’s...
Kid makes notating extremely complex chords seem easy
Kid makes notating extremely complex chords seem easy
Must Watch
BRB just gotta throw all my music gear and theory text books out...

34589