Meat festival dogs rescued

An animal protection organization says more than 100 dogs who were destined for a Chinese dog meat festival have landed in Canada to begin new lives.

Humane Society International Canada says 110 dogs landed in Toronto on Thursday night after being rescued from an annual dog meat festival in Yulin, China earlier this year.

Executive director Rebecca Aldworth says the dogs were rescued in June, but stayed at an emergency shelter in China receiving medical care until their transport could be arranged. Several dozen more rescued dogs also found new homes in China.

Sixty-three of the dogs are heading to a rescue organization in King City, Ont., while 10 are going to Ottawa and 37 will be taken in by the Montreal SPCA after they arrive in the city Friday night.

Aldworth says the dogs are recovering well after being found crammed in rusty iron cages, gasping for air.

She hopes many will soon be available for adoption and can serve as "ambassadors" to help end the global dog meat trade that is responsible for 30 million canine deaths each year.

"These dogs have endured a level of cruelty that most people can't bear to watch on video and they need time to regain their trust of people, but I'm confident every one of them will make amazing companion animals," she said.

