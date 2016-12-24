No big Xmas lotto win

37392
Lotto Max players fantasizing about this week's $60 million jackpot will have to put those fantasies on hold for another week.

No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's grand prize.

There were also 12 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million dollars each up for grabs, but only one of them was claimed — by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 30 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes offered will grow to 30.

