Stampede flier faces big fine

A Calgary man is facing a hefty fine for strapping 120 helium balloons to a lawn chair and soaring high into the air above the Stampede grounds in 2015.

Daniel Boria admitted to dangerous operation of an aircraft for the publicity stunt for his cleaning company.

Boria landed safely by parachute in a field south of the Stampede grounds.

He was charged with mischief endangering life, dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of failure to possess proper documents, four counts of contravening regulations and operating an aircraft in a reckless fashion.

He could face a $5,000 fine and may also be asked to make a donation to charity.

Boria is to be sentenced next year.

Right after the stunt, Boria said he and his team planned it so that only his safety would be at risk. He also called the flight the most exhilarating experience he could ever imagine.

Police didn't see it that way.

"Thankfully his parachute functioned properly and of course he wasn't seriously injured upon landing but there's still the question of the chair being up in the air," Insp. Kyle Grant said after the stunt.

