Zamboni at Tim's drive-thru

What do you get when you cross a Zamboni with a Tim Hortons drive-thru?
Perhaps one of the most Canadian scenes ever.
Alberta resident Jesse Myshak, who built an arena in his backyard, decided the only thing that could make the rink better was a Zamboni to clean the ice.
So the Stony Plain man bought one, and then, of course, needed to get it home.
He was caught on video going through a Tim Hortons' drive-thru with the big machine, creating the quintessentially Canadian sight.
Make that a large, it's a long drive home #TimHortons #hockeyislife pic.twitter.com/uuymVFFrXo— jesse myshak (@JMyshak) December 21, 2016