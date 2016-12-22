Zamboni at Tim's drive-thru

Photo: @tucks34

What do you get when you cross a Zamboni with a Tim Hortons drive-thru?

Perhaps one of the most Canadian scenes ever.

Alberta resident Jesse Myshak, who built an arena in his backyard, decided the only thing that could make the rink better was a Zamboni to clean the ice.

So the Stony Plain man bought one, and then, of course, needed to get it home.

He was caught on video going through a Tim Hortons' drive-thru with the big machine, creating the quintessentially Canadian sight.