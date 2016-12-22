37213

Canada  

Zamboni at Tim's drive-thru

- | Story: 184333

What do you get when you cross a Zamboni with a Tim Hortons drive-thru?

Perhaps one of the most Canadian scenes ever.

Alberta resident Jesse Myshak, who built an arena in his backyard, decided the only thing that could make the rink better was a Zamboni to clean the ice.

So the Stony Plain man bought one, and then, of course, needed to get it home.

He was caught on video going through a Tim Hortons' drive-thru with the big machine, creating the quintessentially Canadian sight.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37858
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37674


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…

35676