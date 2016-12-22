37213
35299

Canada  

How about $60M for Xmas?

- | Story: 184311

Wouldn't $60 million make a nice Christmas present?

How about stuffing your stocking with $1 million?

Friday's Lotto Max draw is worth $60 million, with eight $1 million Maxmillion prizes also up for grabs.

"It’s anticipated that 40 per cent of all lottery sales will take place on Friday afternoon with the biggest peaks during the lunch hour, when lottery retailers in B.C. are expected to process up to 4,500 transactions per minute," says the BC Lottery Corporation. 

"On Friday afternoon, we expect the sales to be at their peak with last-minute shoppers purchasing their final presents."

So far there have been three $50 million Lotto Max jackpots won in B.C., including one in Kelowna. In April, June Bergh won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
29319
37409
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36861


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

36531