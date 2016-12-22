How about $60M for Xmas?

Photo: Contributed

Wouldn't $60 million make a nice Christmas present?

How about stuffing your stocking with $1 million?

Friday's Lotto Max draw is worth $60 million, with eight $1 million Maxmillion prizes also up for grabs.

"It’s anticipated that 40 per cent of all lottery sales will take place on Friday afternoon with the biggest peaks during the lunch hour, when lottery retailers in B.C. are expected to process up to 4,500 transactions per minute," says the BC Lottery Corporation.

"On Friday afternoon, we expect the sales to be at their peak with last-minute shoppers purchasing their final presents."

So far there have been three $50 million Lotto Max jackpots won in B.C., including one in Kelowna. In April, June Bergh won the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.