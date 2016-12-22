Canada  

Olivia top girl's name

- | Story: 184300

New figures suggest wherever you live in Canada, it's increasingly likely you'll meet several people named Olivia.

Nova Scotia announced Thursday that Olivia is the top girl's baby name in the province for 2016, in keeping with a cross-country trend.

Ontario and Manitoba announced this week that Olivia was number one in those provinces too — for the fifth year in a row in Ontario — although Ontario's numbers are from 2015.

The most recent figures put Olivia tops in Alberta as well, and a close second in B.C. to Emma.

William is far and away the most popular boy's name in Nova Scotia, with its derivative Liam in fifth place. In most provinces, Liam tops the list, ahead of William.

Benjamin is the second-most popular boy's name in Nova Scotia, followed by Oliver, Noah, Liam, Owen, Ethan, Hunter, Jacob, and Logan.

Ethan and Benjamin are top five in Manitoba, B.C., Alberta and Ontario as well, and while Noah is top three in several provinces, it doesn't even crack the top 10 in B.C.

Oliver, meantime, is tops in B.C., but comes in seventh in Alberta and 15th in Ontario.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37304
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36509
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37339
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37833


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

33957