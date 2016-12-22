37865

Canada  

Travel to US made easier

- | Story: 184296

A new law will make it easier for people to travel between Canada and the United States.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy will be at Vermont's Burlington International Airport this afternoon to mark the arrival of the first direct flight of the season from Toronto's Billy Bishop City Airport.

The new Promoting Travel, Commerce, and National Security Act will make it possible for U.S.-bound customers to clear U.S. Customs before leaving Canada at a number of locations.

The law will expand the number of land, rail, marine and airports offering pre-clearance in Canada from the present 15.

It's hoped the law will also make it possible to restore Amtrak passenger rail service between Vermont and Montreal.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
37867
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37334


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking

36531