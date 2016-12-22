Adoption up at shelters

Photo: The Canadian Press

Adoptions are up, euthanasia is down and the number of homeless pets in Canada's animal shelters is lower, according to a report by the Canadian Federation of Humane Socieites.

Overall, there were more than 82,000 cats and 35,000 dogs taken into Canadian shelters in 2015, according to a report released by the organization last week.

Barbara Cartwright, the CEO of the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies, said the country's shelter system has taken a more proactive approach to reducing numbers of homeless cats and dogs.

"In the past it was reactive, taking the animals in as fast as you can and turn them out as fast as you can," Cartwright said.

The charity collected 2015 data by sending out surveys to 170 humane societies and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelters across the country and 89 of those responded.

But, the report said, the data represents "only a fraction of homeless companion animals in Canada."

It doesn't capture private shelters, rescue and foster groups and municipal animal shelters. Still, it's the only comprehensive study of the country's animal shelter system, Cartwright said.

"While the proportion of stray dogs remained the same, the proportion of cats taken in as stray has been declining in recent years," the report said.

"Rather than accepting any surrendered cat at any time, appointments are scheduled to take in surrendered cats when the shelter's capacity permits in," the report reads.

"It is now understood to be a better practice to allow healthy, unowned outdoor cats to remain in their home location where they are thriving."

And, the report said, more than 90 per cent of shelters say they don't allow an animal to leave its care without being spayed our neutered — more than 58,000 cats and dogs in 2015 — to help control the pet population.

Adoption rates are up with 48 per cent of dogs and 57 per cent of cats adopted in 2015 — the highest level observed for cats in the two decades the charity has been collecting data.

There are fewer animals being killed at shelters.

Euthanasia rates for cats were down: 21 per cent of cats taken in were destroyed in 2015, down from 27 per cent the year before and 54 per cent in 2008.

Euthanasia rates for dogs increased slightly in 2015 from the year before to more than 10 per cent of dogs taken in.

Overall, 15,341 cats and 2,820 dogs were euthanized last year.