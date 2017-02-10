Nominations open for 2017 OCAA Alumni Awards

The Okanagan College Alumni Association (OCAA) is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni of Okanagan College and Okanagan University College for their demonstration of excellence in the areas of leadership, the environment, business or industry, public or community service, the arts, and/or support for Okanagan College. The Young Alumni Award celebrates the outstanding contributions of an alumna or alumnus who is under the age of 35.

"It’s always a highlight to read through the nomination forms and learn about the impact that our alumni have on others,” says Kara Kazimer, President of the OCAA Board of Directors. “Okanagan College and OUC alumni are making a real difference in their industries and communities.”

All members of the Okanagan College Alumni Association are eligible to be nominated for the Distinguished Alumni or Young Alumni awards. Nominees must have completed a certificate, diploma, degree, apprenticeship program or have completed a minimum of 30 academic credits at Okanagan College or OUC.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 10. Nominations may be made by completing an online form available at:

www.okanagan.bc.ca/DAA-YAA

.

The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award will be selected by the Alumni Association Board of Directors and presented at the association’s annual general meeting in September.

Heather Stewart, General Studies (1979) was the recipient of last year’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Sarah Comba, Business Administration Diploma (2007), was honoured with the 2016 Young Alumni Award. Profiles of previous years’ recipients can be found at

alumni.okanagan.bc.ca/alumni-awards

.

Okanagan College Media Release