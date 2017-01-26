Okanagan College 10th Annual Business Expo & Employment Fair brings career opportunities



The Okanagan College School of Business and OC The Okanagan College School of Business and OC

Student, Graduate and Co-op Employment Centre

is

presenting the 10th Annual Business Expo and Employment Fair at Okanagan College on Wednesday, Feb. 1, featuring more than 50 businesses from the Okanagan Valley and beyond.



Many of the participating firms will be hiring.

The Business Expo & Employment Fair will be held at the Kelowna campus of Okanagan College in the atrium of the Centre of Learning building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event gives students and community members the opportunity to speak to and network with employers regarding career opportunities.

There are a number of regional and national companies who are looking for staff throughout Canada, as well as an array of employers looking for Okanagan-based employees.

CIBC, City of Kelowna, FortisBC, Investors Group, Metro Vancouver, PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc., and TNG/Oakridge Accounting are just a few of the participating employers.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity for anyone considering a new career or employment in the Okanagan,” notes Dr. Barry McGillivray, Okanagan College’s Associate Dean of Business. “By bringing industry experts together with those seeking jobs and careers we are able to offer a direct line of communication and networking for job seekers. It’s especially valuable for our students.”

A full list of exhibitors and further information is available at okanagan.bc.ca/businessexpo

Okanagan College Media Release