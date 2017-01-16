Lecturer to uncover Mysteries of the Mind



Okanagan College will host Dr. Tomas Veloz, an interdisciplinary researcher with a background in Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science, for an afternoon lecture series entitled Mysteries of the Mind: Quantum Perspectives in Cognitive Science for Learning Environments.

Okanagan College Media Release

Veloz is the director of the Systemics department at the Instituto de Filosofia y Ciencias de la Complejidad, Santiago, Chile, and a post-doctoral researcher at the Free University of Brussels. His research focuses on the application of the mathematical formalism of quantum theory to generalize probabilistic theories of rationality and cognition.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Dr. Veloz at Okanagan College,” said Dr. Norah Bowman, College professor of English and Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies. “His recent work on quantum physics and cognition can teach those of us in teaching, literature, arts and the humanities new ways of thinking. It’s a creative and stimulating field.”

The lecture takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 12 -1 p.m. in the lecture theatre. The free event is presented by Okanagan College’s Institute for Learning and Teaching.